This week's Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Heart of the Sunwell

Celebrate the lives of the Blood elves by taking part in this week’s Tavern Brawl, Heart of the Sunwell.

This is a preconstructed Brawl that looks to put an exciting spin on an ordinary game of Hearthstone. After making your deck, you’ll be dropped into a game of Hearthstone with one specific rule change. During this Brawl, both players will start the game with 10 mana.

Since you’ll start the game with so much mana, this will heavily impact your playstyle. Though it may seem tempting to create a deck full of powerful, high-cost cards that you can drop immediately, this isn’t actually the best approach. This may work against some opponents, but anyone who has a deck with a cohesive strategy will still be a challenge.

Screengrab via HS Replay

Instead, you should play a deck that actual has synergy alongside powerful, high-cost cards. It may not be as strong as it was at the beginning of the expansion, but a terrific deck for this Brawl is Highlander Mage. Since you start this match with 10 mana, you’ll be able to mulligan toward some of your more powerful cards. Dropping Kalecgos alongside something like Power of Creation early in the game can be difficult for your opponent to come back from, even with so much mana.

This deck also has high-cost value cards like Puzzle Box, N’zoth, and Tortollan Pilgrim. You should try to mulligan hard for Alexstrasza because she’ll allow you to chunk your opponent’s life total immediately. Even if you don’t get to cut them down with Alex, your deck still has so much value and synergy that it’ll be difficult to overcome. If you’re playing against an opponent with a homebrew Brawl deck, you shouldn’t have any problem shutting them down with Highlander Mage.

If you aren’t a Mage player, try importing your favorite Standard deck that makes use of high-cost cards. Some other archetypes you might have luck with are Control Warrior and Highlander Hunter.

You’ll be able to take this Brawl for a spin for the next seven days. Get into the Tavern and earn your free pack.