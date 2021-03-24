This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is called 3 Wishes

Many Hearthstone players’ favorite overpowered Legendary minion is at the forefront of this week’s Tavern Brawl.

Zephrys is here to grant your wishes in this week’s Brawl named Three Wishes.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This week’s Brawl is great for the lazy few who prefer to get a randomly generated deck and dive right into the action. After selecting a class this week, you’re good to go. For this reason, you’ll want to pick a class you’re comfortable with. If you need a fail-safe and are just looking for a quick win, pick something with an aggressive Hero Power, like Hunter or Warlock.

If you’re a fan of the Highlander archetype, then you know Zephrys and his Wish mechanic all too well. You’ll start the game with your First Wish already in hand. This card costs zero mana and will play exactly like the Zephrys Discover mechanic. The Wish will try to generate the perfect card for your given board state.

After using your First Wish, you’ll have a Second Wish shuffled into your deck automatically. The same is done after the Second Wish, giving you a Third Wish. The person who gets the most value out of their three Wishes will have a major edge throughout the match. Try to use your Wish cards when you need them most.

Earning a victory in the Brawl will net you one Classic card pack. You can test your luck in Three Wishes for the next week.

