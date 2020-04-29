This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Brawl Block: Feeling Adventurous

Each Wednesday, Hearthstone adds a Tavern Brawl that players can participate in to receive a free classic pack. While Brawl Blocks aren’t new to the weekly challenge, this week features an entirely new format titled “Feeling Adventurous?” This Brawl makes players build decks from previous Hearthstone adventure sets and the second most recent expansion, Descent of Dragons.

In this deck-building challenge, players need to identify strong classes and synergies to claim success. Some highlighted classes are ones with Dragon synergies, like Priest or Mage, since there are powerful dragons found within the Blackrock Mountain and Descent of Dragons set. Players with smaller collections may want to look toward the E.V.I.L. classes (Shaman, Warrior, Warlock, Priest, and Rogue) since they have natural Galakrond and invoke combos, which are especially potent in a limited format like this.

Fans of Demon Hunter may want to retire the class in this week’s Tavern Brawl, though. They only have access to neutral cards from every set, which puts them at a severe disadvantage to all of the veteran classes.

Discover and Random pools only draw from cards that are legal in the Brawl Block. This could lead to interesting Discover results, like discovering spells. On average, there are only around seven different spells per class.

Players have until next Wednesday, May 6 to earn a victory and get a free classic pack before next week’s Tavern Brawl shows up.