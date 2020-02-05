This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is All-Star Squad

Hearthstone fans look forward to Wednesdays because that means it’s time to get down and dirty with a fresh Tavern Brawl.

This week’s Tavern Brawl is called All-Star Squad. During this Brawl, you’ll be playing with a deck jammed full of one card.

At the beginning of the Brawl, you’ll be prompted to select a class. Once you’ve made your selection, you’ll then need to craft a deck. To make your deck, you’ll be selecting one card. Your deck will then be made up of 22 copies of that card, plus eight random cards from the class you’ve chosen. This means you’ll want to pick a card that allows you to pull off some serious tomfoolery.

Some cards make this Brawl way easier than others, though. If you’re just looking to win as quickly as possible to snag your free Classic pack, you’re in luck. One of the easiest and most effective ways to play this Brawl is as a Hunter using Timber Wolf.

Timber Wolf is a one cost 1/1 Beast with an effect that gives all your other Beasts +1 Attack. Since Timber Wolf has such a low mana cost, it’s easy to amass a board of them very quickly. As you drop more Wolves, the Wolves you already have on the board will get super beefy. In addition, any leftover mana you have can be spent on your Hero Power or damage-dealing spells you pulled as part of your random class cards.

If you don’t have Timber Wolf, this same strategy will work with Grimscale Oracle. The Oracle is a one-cost Murloc that gives your other Murlocs +1 Attack.

Whether you’re a Murloc or Beast fan, this strategy will snag you your free pack in no time. You can play All-Star Squad until next Wednesday.