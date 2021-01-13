This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is A Less Friendly Game of Chess

Things can get pretty heated during an intense chess match.

Though Hearthstone‘s Tavern Brawl this week isn’t an actual game of chess, it is equally as rage inducing.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

A Less Friendly Game of Chess may seem familiar to those who played the One Night in Karazhan solo adventure. The Brawl is based on the chess encounter from the adventure and all matches will be played on the Karazhan field.

To start things off in the Brawl, you’ll have the option of building a six-card deck as well as selecting your preferred class. Even though you select a class, don’t expect to use its Hero Power. During the match, one player will play as the Black King while the other plays as the White King. Both players will have 20 health and a two-cost Hero Power that allows you to Discover a chess piece.

Chess pieces are minions that have special effects that cause them to do an automatic move. Some pieces will automatically attack enemies in front of them while other pieces heal friendly pieces next to them. To win this Brawl, you’ll want to pay careful attention to where you place your chess pieces. Positioning is more important in this Brawl than anything else.

Something to keep in mind is that your chess pieces function from left to right. This means if you have a piece like the Bishop and you place him down expecting a heal, keep in mind his heal won’t pop off until all the minions to his left attack.

The six cards you choose to be in your deck will act as supplemental cards to your chess pieces. You have the option of using your six cards toward removal or, alternatively, toward cards which beef up your chess pieces. Regardless of which cards you pick, your focus will be on your chess pieces, otherwise you will get overrun quickly.

Winning this Brawl will grant you one Classic card pack.