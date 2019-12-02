Tentacled Menace joins Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion

Blizzard Entertainment teamed up with Chinese streamer HeiGe to reveal the latest card to join Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion.

Tentacled Menace is a five cost Neutral Epic with six attack, five health, and a Battlecry. When the card is placed on the battlefield, each player draws a card and swaps their costs.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

It’s hard what to think of Hearthstone’s latest card. It has decent stats and it’s technically viable in any number of decks, but its effect, at least from first impressions, looks terrible.

It’s a lot of fun, and could easily lead to some interesting situations, but it lacks consistency. It’s never going to be a solid pick up, and will always heavily rely on luck.

It could definitely work in late-game decks, full of big minions, to counter early aggression, but RNG is still a major factor, and there are, of course, stronger picks in this department.

It also doesn’t just draw and swap the cost of minions, either. It can swap any card, including spells.

If not for Standard play, Tentacled Menace will at least be a good enough card for arena, purely because of its stat line. Its odd effect will also more likely come to fruition is this setting.

Descent of Dragons releases on Dec. 10. In the meantime, though, players can pre-order the expansion with either the Standard package or the Mega bundle. The Standard package starts at $50 for 60 packs, while the Mega Bundle costs $80 and includes 100 packs, as well as a new Hero.