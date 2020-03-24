Supreme Abyssal revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Ashes of Outland

The latest card to join Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Ashes of Outland, is colossal.

Supreme Abyssal is an eight cost Neutral Demon with a ginormous 12 attack and 12 health. But it can’t attack heroes.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

All in all, Supreme Abyssal looks like a decent card. It’s a Demon and it synergies nicely with cards like Galakrond, the Wretched, and Unsleeping Soul. Add silence to your deck, and Supreme Abyssal is automatically a threat.

Its major drawback is that it can only attack minions, which significantly reduces its overall power level. Without silence or a card that caters to summoning Supreme Abyssal, it’s hardly worth playing.

In terms of decks, it could fit in Warlock, Demon Hunter, or Priest, but realistically it will likely be revered for the arena. In the arena, its stats alone are worth drafting. It acts as a beefy frontline that will easily soak up damage in the late game.

Ashes of Outland launches on April 7 for the Year of the Phoenix, but fans can pre-purchase the expansion now on Blizzard’s online store.