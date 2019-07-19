YouTuber creates stunning Stop Motion video inspired by Hearthstone’s new Saviors of Uldum expansion

Getting Blizzard’s attention can sometimes be easier said than done. But a YouTuber, Counter656, caught the company’s eye this week by creating an amazing Saviors of Uldum themed Stop Motion video.

Hearthstone game designer Dave Kosak brought the video to much of the community’s attention by retweeting it yesterday and calling it “uh-MAZE-ing.” The video only has around 12,000 views at time of writing, but the thumbs up to thumbs down ratio proves that Kosak isn’t the only one who’s impressed. Over 850 people have liked the video, which means the handful of dislikes probably belong to the League of EVIL.

The short starts off with an action figure version of Rafaam scouting the skies as he enters Uldum. When Rafaam lands in Uldum, he’s met by Jaina Proudmoore, who engages him in a Dragon Ball style anime fight. As Jaina continues to thwart Rafaam’s attempts at offense, he summons a huge flaming demon in desperation. Jaina is smashed by the demon and all hope seems lost. But suddenly, she pulls a Hearthstone card from her robe.

The one and only Reno Jackson bursts out from the card. Apparently, Super Mario rules apply in Counter656’s stop motion world, so Jaina is revived after Reno gives her a mushroom. Jaina then makes short work of Rafaam’s demon and freezes it into a solid block of ice. The Demon Infernal shatters and Rafaam appears defeated.

Luckily for Rafaam, Dr. Boom joins the fray and blasts Reno to smithereens. Jaina quickly summons the rest of the League of Explorers and they begin to resurrect Reno. The League of Explorers stands in unison with Jaina as Rafaam and Boom are blasted into oblivion.

You can see how the real story plays out when the League of Explorers come face to face with the League of EVIL after Saviors of Uldum drops on Aug. 6.