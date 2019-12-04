Strength in Numbers revealed for Hearthstone's upcoming expansion, Descent of Dragons

Hearthstone’s new expansion, Descent of Dragons, is set to introduce a number of new mechanics, including something called Sidequests. Strength in Numbers is one of the latest cards revealed to make use of this new keyword.

Unlike the original Quest cards that created their own archetype, Sidequests have easier requirements and weaker rewards. This means it won’t be as difficult for you to carry out the task required by a Sidequest, but you also won’t get as much value in return.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Strength in Numbers is a one-cost Sidequest that requires you to spend 10 mana on minions. After doing so, you’ll be rewarded with a random minion from your deck. Since Strength in Numbers is a Druid card, it’ll likely be used in a deck similar to what we now know as Aggro Druid.

Aggro decks are constantly spending mana on minions to overwhelm an opponent. Since you’ll be spending all that mana on minions anyway, Strength in Numbers is a no brainer.

You can check out all of the cards coming to Hearthstone with Descent of Dragons when the expansion goes live on Dec. 10.