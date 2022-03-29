Spitelash Siren joins the Mage class with Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City

The Naga tribe are swimming into Hearthstone with the launch of the game’s upcoming expansion, Voyage to the Sunken City. One of the latest Naga minions revealed will join the Mage class and is called Spitelash Siren.

Spitelash Siren is an Epic Rare four-cost 2/5 Naga minion that belongs to the Mage class. Spitelash Siren has an ability that says after you play a Naga, you will refresh two Mana Crystals (then switch to spell). This last line means that Spitelash Siren’s ability will alternate between after you play a Naga and after you play a spell.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

So initially after playing Spitelash Siren and playing another Naga, you’ll refresh two Mana Crystals. You’ll then be able to play a spell and refresh two Mana Crystals. Since Voyage to the Sunken City is introducing a plethora of Nagas and the Mage class has no shortage of spells, you should have no issue making the most of Spitelash Siren’s ability.

Spitelash Siren will likely work well with the Legendary Naga minion revealed for Mage earlier this month, Commander Sivara. If Nagas aren’t your cup of tea, however, don’t worry. Mage also has a slew of new Mech minions coming with Voyage that will likely revamp the Mech Mage archetype.

You’ll be able to check out all of the new cards going live with Voyage to the Sunken City when the expansion is released on April 12.