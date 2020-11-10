Sayge, Seer of Darkmoon revealed for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

Mage players just got a glimpse into their future. Sayge, Seer of Darkmoon is that future.

Say,ge Seer of Darkmoon is a six-cost 5/5 Legendary Mage minion with a Battlecry. The Seer’s Battlecry causes you to Draw one card but is upgraded for each friendly Secret that you’ve triggered prior in the match. That means each Secret you trigger prior to playing Sayge will cause you to draw one more additional card with his Battlecry.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

For the majority of the Scholomance Academy expansion Mage has been dominated by the Cyclone and Highlander archetypes. Unfortunately for the class as a whole, both decks were nerfed through changes made to Evocation and Solarian Prime. It looks like Madness at the Darkmoon Faire could be bringing Mage some tools from out of left field, empowering the Secret archetype.

You can check out Sayge when Madness at the Darkmoon Faire goes live on Nov. 17.