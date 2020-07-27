Runic Carvings joins the Druid and Shaman classes in Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

Hearthstone’s upcoming Scholomance Academy expansion is all about dual-class cards, with a total of 40 making their grand debut in August.

The latest dual-class card to join the expansion is Runic Carvings. It reads, “Choose One – Summon four 2/2 Treant Totems; or Overload: (2) to summon them with Rush.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Unfortunately, the card isn’t quite Force of Nature, but it is an interesting addition to the game. In terms of overall stats, it’s technically six mana for 8/8, and it’s even better with Overload.

Rush is nothing to write home about, though the card’s ability to trade shouldn’t be underestimated. If the Treants had charge, the card would be an entirely different story, but that’s sadly not the case.

For now, it remains to be seen how Runic Carvings will fit into the metagame and if Shaman and Druid players will be able to use the card to their benefit.

Scholomance Academy hits the live servers on Aug. 6. But fans can pre-order the expansion today in one of two bundles from Blizzard’s online store.

The standard bundle costs $49.99 and includes 55 packs, one random golden legendary from the new expansion, and the Kel’Thuzad card back. The mega bundle, on the other hand, goes for $79.99 and includes 85 card packs, five golden card packs, a random golden legendary, the Kel’Thuzad Mage hero, the Kel’Thuzard back itself, a Tavern Pass for Battlegrounds, and four Arena tickets.