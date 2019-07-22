Riftcleaver joins the Warlock class in Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum

The Warlock class is known for having a variety of spooky minions.

It doesn’t get much spookier than Riftcleaver.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This massive 7/5 Demon cost six mana and comes with a very powerful Battlecry. Riftcleaver’s Battlecry allows you to destroy a minion, but your Hero takes damage equal to that minion’s health. This fits perfectly with Warlock’s longstanding class trait of self-damage in exchange for value.

Riftcleaver will likely show up in a variety of Control decks. If you’re not playing Warlock during week one of the expansion, be wary of tossing out your important minions during the mid-game. Riftcleaver’s Battlecry is so interesting that he will probably find himself in a number of archetypes as players try to figure out the new top tier decks.

See if Riftcleaver can lead Rafaam to victory when Saviors of Uldum drops on Aug. 6.