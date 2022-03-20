Raj Naz’jan is coming to the Hunter Class with Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City expansion

If you’re a Hunter player who has been itching for a new Legendary minion, then look no further. Raj Naz’jan, the powerful Naga, is coming to Hearthstone when the game’s upcoming Voyage to the Sunken City expansion releases next month.

In Hearthstone, Raj Naz’jan will be a two-cost 2/3 Legendary Naga minion with a strong effect. After you cast a spell, Raj will deal damage equal to its cost to the enemy Hero. For example, if you have Raj Naz’jan on the field and you cast a three-cost spell, it will deal three damage to the enemy Hero.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

One deck Raj will likely fit into perfectly is Face Hunter. One of the most dominant deck archetypes in the history of the class, Face Hunter focuses on nuking down your opponent before they have a chance of setting up a dominant board.

Since Raj Naz’jan is a Naga minion, that means he will synergize with other Nagas who have minion-type benefiting effects. Perhaps the version of Face Hunter that will come to form during Voyage to the Sunken City will have a bit more minion-based influence through the likes of the Naga race.

You can pre-order the mega or standard bundle via the Battle.net shop. You can take on Raj Naz’jan and all of the new cards coming with Voyage to the Sunken City when the expansion goes live on April 12.