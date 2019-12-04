Priest Legendary Murozond, the Infinite joins Hearthstone's Descent of Dragons expansion

Blizzard Entertainment collaborated with Douyu streamer WangShiFu to unveil the newest card to join Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion.

Murozond, the Infinite is an eight-cost Priest Legendary with eight attack, eight health, and a Battlecry. When the card is placed on the battlefield, it plays all the cards your opponent played last turn.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The card is an interesting addition to Hearthstone. It’s by no means the strongest card to join the expansion, but it does have plenty of potential. It may have to rely on random factors, but up against hard-hitting cards like Zul’jin, or even Puzzle Box of Yogg-Saron, it’s the ultimate counter.

Murozond also works as an effective deterrent for late-game control decks. The enemy player will always have to be on alert and play around the card according. If they overstep, Murozond will take full advantage.

Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion is due to release on Dec. 10. In the meantime, players can pre-order the expansion with the 60 pack Standard package for $50 or the Mega Bundle that includes 100 packs and a new Hero for $80.