Popular Hearthstone streamer Eloise returns to Twitch after over a year away

Haiyun “Eloise” Tang, one of the most popular Hearthstone streamers on Twitch, is set to make her grand return to streaming.

Around the end of 2018, Eloise suddenly stopped streaming on Twitch all together. But today, Eloise announced her plans to come back to the platform and she shed some light on what exactly caused her absence.

With over 200,000 followers on Twitch and a decent competitive record, Eloise seemed poised for Hearthstone greatness. But she said she had little control over her decision to leave Twitch. By the end of 2018, Twitch was banned in China. After this happened, it was next to impossible for Eloise to find a stable way to stream.

Though Eloise said there are ways to visit Twitch from China, she was unable to find an access point that gave her a connection fit for streaming. During this same time period, Eloise says she sustained an injury to her rib and was losing passion for the game.

But now, it looks like fans of Eloise will be seeing her around again during 2020. After relocating to a new apartment in China, Eloise was able to discover a new stream setup thanks to the help of one of her Twitch followers. Eloise says the connection provided by the setup seems stable and that she’s excited to stream again.

Though Eloise is a China-based Hearthstone streamer, she enjoys streaming to an English audience. In her Twitch bio, she explains in English that she loves talking to English-speaking fans because it helps her develop her own grasp of the language. In her heyday, Eloise was known for her mastery over decks like control Shaman and Miracle Rogue, a deck she hit Rank 1 Legend with during 2017.