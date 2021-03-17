Nofin Can Stop Us revealed for Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens

It seems like the names get more clever with each card revealed from Hearthstone’s upcoming Forged in the Barrens expansion.

The latest is a powerful Shaman spell called Nofin Can Stop Us.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Nofin Can Stop Us is a three-cost Rare Shaman spell. Nofin Can Stop Us gives your minions +1/+1, but gives your Murlocs an extra +1/+1. If reading this spell effect made you shudder at the thought of the reemergence of Murloc Shaman, you’re not alone.

Historically, Murloc Shaman has been one of the class’s most powerful archetypes. More recently Shaman’s aggro decks have favored Totems over Murlocs. The good thing about Nofin Can Stop Us is it aims to help both. Don’t be surprised if spells like this one don’t result in a hybrid Aggro Shaman that makes use of multiple minion types, including both Murlocs and Totems.

Late last year, Shaman was crushing the meta through the use of it’s Galakrond deck. After a series of nerfs Galakrond Shaman was all but shelved and the class struggled to regain its footing during Madness at the Darkmoon Faire. Though Shaman definitely isn’t the weakest class in the game, it’s also nowhere near the strongest.

Nofin Can Stop Us looks like it could help provide Shaman players with a few more options once Forged in the Barrens goes live on March 30.