New Mage Quest card Raid The Sky Temple revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

If you thought an expansion that brags about bringing magic monsters and ancient mysticism to Hearthstone wouldn’t have awesome Mage cards, you are mistaken.

Blizzard just revealed the newest card to join the Mage class, a Quest called Raid the Sky Temple.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This one cost Quest card requires you to cast 10 spells, then rewards you with the Ascendant Scroll Hero Power. This new Hero Power cost two mana and adds a random Mage spell to your hand. In addition, the random spell added to your hand will cost two less mana.

The art for the card appears to show resident Mage representative Reno Jackson making off with a bundle of his own scrolls. Even Reno Jackson who is regularly blinded by his own narcissism sees the potential power that the Ascendant Scroll can have.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Since Raid The Sky Temple is a Quest, this means it starts in your opening hand. This Quest has a requirement that may seem daunting at first glance, but playing ten spells can probably happen faster than you think. Raid the Sky Temple will more than likely be included in Control and Tempo style Mage decks that were extremely spell-heavy, to begin with. These style decks should have no issue fulfilling the Quest’s requirement. You can then use Ascendant Scroll to repopulate your hand with new spells to make up for the ones you’ve lost.

Check out all the new cards coming to Hearthstone when Saviors of Uldum drops on Aug. 6.