Mech Mage gets even more support in Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City expansion

The latest card revealed from the upcoming Hearthstone set is a simple-looking little Mage Mech called Trench Surveyor that will play a large part in making any Mech Mage decks viable. A two-cost 3/2 Mech with a Battlecry that reads “Dredge. If it’s a Mech, draw it.”

Dredge means you get to look at the bottom three cards of your deck and choose one to put on top. Here, it’s combined with a draw effect should things go right.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

For all intents and purposes, this is a curve card that will replace itself in your hand when played with a tribal card. This would constitute a strong play for any tempo deck in Hearthstone’s history, but whether it’s still enough in 2022 remains to be seen. A lot will depend on the rest of the Mech Mage shell, but if the deck does become competitively viable, this card will definitely be a part of it.

Back in Goblins vs Gnomes, Mech Mages often relied on early tempo spikes with Mechwarper and Unstable Portal by cheating mana. Now we’re clearly looking at different tools that are meant to enable the archetype.

Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City expansion launches on April 12, featuring Trench Surveyor and 144 other new cards.