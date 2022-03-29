Mech decks get a strong Legendary support card in Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City expansion

Any Mech on the board could turn into a mortal threat with the help of Ini Stormcoil.

Strong Neutral Legendary minions are becoming rarer and rarer in Hearthstone as class cards keep taking up a larger and larger portion of the set releases. They usually have niche and interesting effects rather than super-powerful ones.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ini Stormcoil could very well prove to be another exception to this rule. She is a five-cost 4/4 tribeless Legendary minion with a Battlecry that reads “Choose a friendly Mech. Summon a copy of it with Rush, Windfury and Divine Shield.”

This is a very powerful ability for any Mech deck to rely on when it comes to leveraging a board lead. Since it summons a copy, any existing buffs will also carry over alongside the three keywords that are applied by the Battlecry effect. Though Windfury may not always be relevant on the turn it’s summoned onto the board, it turns any minion into a massive threat of potential lethal damage going forward.

The flexibility of the effect and the combination of instant board impact plus potential lethal setup make this a very nifty card and a great payoff for an early board lead for any Mech deck. If we truly are going to move away from OTK and solitaire shenanigans, cards like these will play a large part in this change in the new Hearthstone year.

Ini Stormcoil and the 144 other new cards of Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City set will launch on April 12.