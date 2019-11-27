Legendary Mage card Chenvaala joins Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons roster

Gamespot revealed the newest Legendary Mage card coming in Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion today—and it’s a good one.

Chenvaala is a three-cost 2/5 Elemental with an effect that focuses on summoning more Elementals. After casting three spells in a single turn, Chenvaala summons a 5/5 Elemental.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Using low-costing spells, with the aid of a Sorcerer’s Apprentice and Mana Cyclone, can make Mage’s mid-game devastating. You can destroy your opponent’s minions with spells like Arcane Missiles or Frostbolt and Chenvaala can then add some heavy hitters of your own.

For Hearthstone fans interested in fun facts, Gamespot explains that Chenvaala’s name is actually an anagram.

“Blizzard notes that the card’s name is an anagram for ‘avalanche,’ giving him an icy appearance,” according to Gamespot. “It began as a joke, but the name stuck, so Chenvaala he is.”

Descent of Dragons will be released on Dec. 10, but fans can pre-order the expansion now. Players can claim 60 packs for $50 with the Standard package or splurge for the Mega Bundle’s 100 packs and a new Hero for $80.