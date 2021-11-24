Korrak the Bloodrager revealed for Hearthstone’s Fractured in Alterac Valley expansion

If you want big mean Legendaries, then you’ll love Hearthstone’s next expansion, Fractured in Alterac Valley.

One of the latest cards revealed is an incredibly mean Troll named Korrak the Bloodrager.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Korrak the Bloodrager is a Legendary neutral minion with a powerful Deathrattle. He also makes use of the game’s new Honorable Kill mechanic. Korrak costs four mana and has 3/5 base stats. Korrak’s Deathrattle states if he is not Honrably Killed, he will be resummoned.

This means if you want to kill your enemy’s Korrak, you’ll want to make sure you knock him out with the exact damage. Overkilling Korrak will cause him to be resummoned and based on the rage across this troll’s face, that’s something you probably don’t want.

Since Korrak is a neutral minion, that means he can find a home in a deck of any class. Korrak’s mana cost isn’t too high, so don’t be surprised if you see him popping up in some sort of Aggro deck in the near future.

Throughout United in Stormwind the meta has been very Aggro-centric. It will be interesting to see if that continues or if the pace of the game slows down.

You can test out all of the new cards coming with Fractured in Alterac Valley when the expansion goes live on Dec. 7.