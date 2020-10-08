How to watch the conclusion of Hearthstone Grandmasters 2020 season 2

Grandmasters is the premier league when it comes to professional Hearthstone. This season has been an exciting one, to say the least—and its highly anticipated conclusion is rapidly approaching.

So far, Hearthstone Grandmasters season two has included seven weeks of top-level digital card game action. And now, fans will get to watch the top eight players from each region compete to see who secures the three final Grandmasters spots reserved for the 2020 Hearthstone World Championship.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In addition, this weekend will also feature matches in which competitors play to avoid relegation. The bottom players from Division B were automatically relegated after the regular season wrapped up last weekend. This weekend, the seventh and eighth place competitors from Division A and the fifth and sixth place players from Division B will compete in a three-match play-in round to try to hold onto their title of Hearthstone Grandmaster.

The games start this Friday, Oct. 9, and run through Sunday, Oct. 11. The action kicks off with the Asia-Pacific region starting at 4am CT. The broadcast team will feature a stellar lineup including Dan “Frodan” Chou, Tj “Azumo” Sanders, Simon “Sottle” Weltch, Alex “Raven” Baguley, and more. During Grandmasters, players compete for their share of over $500,000 in prizing globally.

Fans can watch the event on the English language version of the Hearthstone esports YouTube channel.