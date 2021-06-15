How to watch Hearthstone Masters Tour: Dalaran

The Hearthstone Master Tour is back this weekend with Dalaran as the next destination.

More than 400 invited players from over 40 countries will be competing for the Masters Tour trophy, a chance to become a Hearthstone Grandmaster, and a share of the $250,000 prize pool. Players with at least seven wins will also earn points towards the Road to Grandmasters and their shot to earn an invite to Grandmasters 2021 Season Two, which begins later this summer. If you watch the YouTube stream during the weekend, you can earn various drops, which are packs from different expansions.

Tournament format

The game format will be a best-of-five Conquest with a ban. Every player is allowed four decks. This will force players to adapt against each opponent and carefully think about each deck ban.

The first day will feature five rounds of Swiss pairings. Those that win three or more matches will continue into the second day, where they will have to play four more rounds of Swiss. After this, there will be a top 16 single-elimination round, from which only eight players will emerge the following day.

The final day will feature the top eight players from day two who advanced to a single-elimination bracket. The winner will be decided based on this bracket. Every win will matter since it can be the difference between advancing to the next round or being knocked out of tournament contention.

Where and when to watch

The matches will be held entirely online from June 18 to June 20. The broadcast will start every day at 8am CT, featuring casters TJ “Azumoqt” Sanders, Darroch Brown, Jia Dee, Neil “Lorinda” Bond, and Dan “Frodan” Chou. Multiple languages will be available on the YouTube streams, including English, Mandarin, Korean, and Japanese.

You can tune in on the official Hearthstone Esports channel and browse for the stream which is to your taste starting on Friday. You can earn up to two Year of the Phoenix card packs this weekend as you watch Masters Tour: Dalaran. On any of the above YouTube channels, watch two total hours to receive one pack and two more hours for your second. Time watched is cumulative throughout the weekend, so even if you can’t watch for the full four hours in one sitting, your time will still count toward earning the drops.

Before tuning into the stream, make sure to connect your Battle.net account with YouTube to be able to receive drops. To do so, go to “Account Sharing” on YouTube and navigate to “Connected Apps,” from where you can choose the Battle.net client.