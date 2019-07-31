History Buff is the latest minion from Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

Blizzard Entertainment revealed the final cards from Hearthstone’s upcoming Saviors of Uldum expansion today, and the game’s newest History Buff is perfect for those looking to buff up their band of minions.

History Buff is three-cost 3/4 Neutral minion that gives a random minion in its user’s hand +1/+1 each time the player plays a minion.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As a Neutral minion, History Buff can work in a variety of decks, and its low cost allows it to be played at any stage of the game. Players may want to hold off on summoning this minion until they draw certain cards from their deck, depending on the minions they want to receive the buff.

Even though History Buff’s buff is applied to random minions, users will still be able to manipulate which minions in their hand have the chance to be affected by playing them—that is, if their mana pool allows for it. Players can choose to beef up weaker minions with lower costs or to fortify stronger characters, including those equipped with defensive abilities like Taunt or Divine Shield or minions who already boast impressive stats.

Hearthstone fans will be able to add History Buff to their decks when the game’s next expansion Saviors of Uldum releases on Aug. 6. The expansion is now available for pre-order in two different bundle options from the game’s online store.