Hearthstone’s Tombs of Terror solo adventure is now live

Grab your whips and fedoras, Hearthstone fans. It’s finally time to join the League of Explorers in the Tombs of Terror.

Hearthstone’s latest solo adventure is now live. You can play the first chapter of Tombs of Terror right now for free. You can purchase the Standard Adventure pack for $14.99 and gain access to every chapter as they become available. You can also buy individual chapters for $6.99 or 700 gold each.

Like every new adventure, Tombs of Terror looks to bring some exciting new features to single-player Hearthstone. One of the most interesting new features coming with Tombs of Terror is the inclusion of dual-class Heroes. During the adventure, you’ll be able to play as one of the four characters from the League of Explorers. Each explorer will represent two different classes that players will be able to use cards from.

Reno Jackson will be using cards from the Mage and Rogue sets. Elise will be able to use Druid and Priest cards. Brann will be a Hunter and Warrior mix, while Sir Finley will use cards from the Paladin and Shaman classes. The Hearthstone community has theorized about dual-class decks for some time. Even though you won’t be able to play against your friends with these dual-class decks, at least fans get to take them for a spin.

Those who played Hearthstone during the Dalaran Heist solo adventure will remember Rafaam and his gang of misfits. After the events of the Dalaran Heist, the League of EVIL unleashed plagues upon Azeroth that have freed a ton of nasty magical creatures. It’ll be up to you and the League of Explorers to stop those magical creatures.

You can check out Tombs of Terror chapter one right now.