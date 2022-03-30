Send in the Murlocs is this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl

Hearthstone players’ favorite fish-like humanoid minions have made their way to the Tavern.

All week long in the Tavern, you can take on Send in the Murlocs.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Send in the Murlocs is probably exactly what you’d expect, a Tavern Brawl filled to the brim with Murlocs. Even if you don’t play Hearthstone’s parent game World of Warcraft, odds are you’re familiar with the toad-like critters via their status as a minion type in Hearthstone.

Murlocs are generally low-cost minions with abilities that have synergistic effects with other Murlocs. If you’re going the Murloc route, the more you have in your deck, the better. This Brawl sets players up with a deck that is filled to the brim with Murlocs. All you’ll need to do to get started with today’s Brawl is select a class.

Once you’ve chosen your class, you’ll get a random deck that is filled with Murlocs and class spells. For this reason, you may want to consider playing a class like Paladin or Shaman that have had their own successful Murloc archetypes in the past.

Once you and your opponent are both in the game, it’s time for an all-out Murloc vs. Murloc war. The person who uses their Murlocs the best and wins the duel will earn a free Year of the Phoenix card pack.

You’ll have all week long to take on this Brawl and earn your first win to snag your free card pack.