This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Fairytale Brawl

This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is extra special because it’s making its debut.

For the first time and all week long, you’ll be able to play Fairytale Brawl.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The only clues we’re given about what to expect from this Brawl on the title card are “Directeth thine actors, forsooth! Two Players!!” When heading into a match, you’ll be instructed to choose a hero. Your options for this Brawl are Mage, Shaman, Hunter, Priest, and Warrior.

Each hero portrays a different character from a play. Mage is Red Riding Hood Jaina, Shaman is Frog Prince Thrall, Hunter is Robin Hood Rexxar, Priest is Prince Charming Anduin, and Warrior is Pirate King Garrosh.

Each character has their own special preconstructed deck, so you won’t have to worry about building anything for this Brawl. Many of the hero’s decks include cards from the new Deadmines mini-set, so this also serves as a good way to see those cards in action.

Throughout the Brawl, you’ll receive special cards themed around stage direction and theatrical terms. These cards cost zero mana and are essentially how you control the actions you’re able to make on your turn.

The fun thing about this Brawl is how it actually tries to make you feel like a director. Outside of choosing the special directorial cards each turn, the minions and spells essentially play themselves. Your job is to decide which stage card will benefit your actors the most.

Completing this new Brawl will earn you a free Year of the Phoenix card pack.