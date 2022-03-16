This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is called Blood Magic

This is not for those who are squeamish.

If you main Skarlet in Mortal Kombat, then this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl will be right up your alley.

All week long in the Tavern, players can take on the Blood Magic Brawl.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In the chalkboard for this week’s Brawl, we see a Mage who doesn’t look like she’s having a good time—and for good reason. During the Blood Magic Brawl, all cards you play will cost health instead of mana. For example, if you want to cast a spell that costs eight mana, get ready to feel the pain of eight missing health.

The Blood Magic aspect of the Brawl lends itself to a high-risk, high-reward playstyle. The more health you’re willing to spend, the more value you’ll be able to put out into the game. That being said, the more health you spend, the more vulnerable you are to potentially game-winning turns from your opponent.

One high-risk option that can be pretty fun to spam games with is Spell Mage. Fill a deck up with all of the typical damage spells, like Pyroblast, Fireball, Frostbolt, and Arcane Missiles. Throw in some card draw and then hope you go second. Most of the time, your opponent will spend so much health in their first one or two turns that you’ll have no problem nuking them.

Since you get to build your own deck for this Brawl, don’t be afraid to experiment and have some fun. You’ll have all week to head into the Tavern to take on Blood Magic.