This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Battle of the Bans

You probably haven’t been to a concert in a long time, but at least you can check out Hearthstone’s Battle of the Bans.

This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is the Battle of the Bans. This is a preconstructed Brawl with a twist. Instead of building an entire deck, you’ll get the chance to select four cards. At the beginning of the match, your opponent gets to see three of your four cards. They then select a card to ban and your deck is filled with copies of your remaining three cards.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As you can imagine, this one can get wacky. Since one of your opponent’s cards is hidden at the start of the match, it’s hard to know their exact strategy. You also have no control over which of your cards your opponent chooses to ban, so you’ll need to alter your own strategy on the fly.

This Brawl allows cards from Wild or Standard, meaning you’ll be able to pick any four cards in your entire collection. Part of the fun of this Tavern Brawl is testing out the wacky decks you can come up with. That being said, if you’re looking to win as fast as possible to nab your free pack, you can check out a compilation of viable decks found on the official Hearthstone Reddit.

You can play Battle of the Bans until next Wednesday, Dec. 16 to earn a Classic card pack.