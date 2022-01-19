This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is A Temporus Shift

You’ll want to make time for this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl before it makes time for you. All week long in the Tavern, players can take on A Temporus Shift.

If you have a Standard deck you’d like to try with an extremely broken ruleset, then you’re in luck. As its name implies, A Temporus Shift is a Tavern Brawl that messes around with time. Every turn aside from the first, you’ll get an extra turn. That means you’ll potentially be able to dish out double the amount of value each time you have control of the game.

Screengrab via HSReplay.net

Since this is a Standard Brawl, you have a few options with regard to deck building. One option is to take your favorite Standard meta deck into the Brawl to see how it does with such a wacky ruleset. Classes like Warrior, Paladin, Druid, and Hunter should have no problem snagging a win in a game mode that appears on the surface to heavily favor aggro.

Alternatively, you can craft a Standard deck built specifically for the ruleset of this Brawl to go in against your opponent with the biggest advantage you can think of. If you decide to roll with a custom list instead of an already established Standard deck, just remember to keep in mind the fact that your opponent will also get to go twice each turn. That means rushing them down may not be as easy as you expect.

Players will be able to take on A Temporus Shift all week long. Winning the Brawl for the first time will net you a free Year of the Phoenix card pack.