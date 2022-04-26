Hearthstone Patch 23.0.3 now live

Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City is in for a shake-up, all be it a minor one.

Patch 23.0.3 is now live, introducing a series of balance changes to a variety of Hearthstone’s modes, including Standard.

Patch 23.0.3 is launching today!



🔹 Standard and Duels Balance Changes

🔹 Battlegrounds Updates

🔹 Bug Fixes & Improvements

🔹 And more! https://t.co/XVEpaLi16c pic.twitter.com/L172VPTQQN — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) April 26, 2022

Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City expansion has been out for nearly a month and we’ve started to see the first signs of a meta start to take shape. Though it’s obviously still too early in the expansion’s lifespan to know exactly what will be the most dominant decks going forward, it looks like Blizzard is being proactive in making adjustments where it sees fit.

Patch 23.0.3 introduces balance changes to a number of cards from Standard Hearthstone, as well as Wild’s Kael’thas Sunstrider. Kazakusan, Miracle Growth, Secure the Supplies, Pufferfist, and Switcheroo are all Standard cards receiving changes with Patch 23.0.3.

As many who have played Standard over the past two weeks will know, Secure the Supplies is the second step of the Warrior Quest card Raid the Docks. Quest Warrior has been one of the most dominant decks during the early days of Voyage to the Sunken City. To trigger Secure the Supplies, players will now need to play three Pirates, up from two.

Patch 23.0.3 also introduces a variety of changes to Battlegrounds, as well as a variety of bug fixes to the game as a whole. Below you can see all of the cards being balanced in their new form. You can read about all of the Battlegrounds changes and bug fixes by checking out the official patch notes.

Kazakusan

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Miracle Growth

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Secure the Supplies

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Pufferfist

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Switcheroo

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Kael’thas Sunstrider