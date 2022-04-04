Hearthstone Masters Tour: Voyage to the Sunken City delayed

If you’re itching to see some top-level competitive Hearthstone played on the game’s upcoming expansion you’ll have to wait just a little while longer.

The first Hearthstone Masters Tour set to take place after the arrival of Voyage to the Sunken City has been delayed. Originally set to take place during the third week of April, Hearthstone Masters Tour: Voyage to the Sunken City has been pushed back by one week. The event will now take place from April 28 to May 1. Though the delay may be a bummer for fans who were excited to see the new cards used at a competitive level, Blizzard has a good reason.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

According to a post on Hearthstone’s official news blog, the dev team wants to make sure that players have enough time to explore the new additions coming with Voyage to the Sunken City. To their point, Voyage to the Sunken City is introducing two new Keywords, Dredge and Colossal. As if that isn’t enough to learn, players will also have a new minion type to balance, the Naga.

By pushing the Masters Tour event back the hope seems to be that players will be more acquainted with all of the new cards and features coming with Voyage to the Sunken City. If that’s the case, then even though fans will have to wait a week before they see some high-level competitive Hearthstone, the quality of the Hearthstone they do eventually get to watch will be even better.

Players will be able to check out all of the action on the official Hearthstone esports YouTube channel when the event beings on April 28.