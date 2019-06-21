Hearthstone China says incomplete deck bug is fixed

If you’ve played Hearthstone since the Rise of the Mech update, odds are you’ve encountered the dreaded “incomplete deck” bug.

But according to a Reddit thread that’s gaining traction this morning, Hearthstone China said last night that the incomplete deck bug is now fixed.

If you’ve been playing since Rise of the Mech and you have no idea what the incomplete deck bug is, consider yourself lucky. Since Rise of the Mech went live earlier this month, a majority of the Hearthstone player base has had to deal with this bug and its frustration.

The bug causes decks that are fully complete to appear as incomplete on the play screen. Say, for example, you just finished building a deck and you’re ready to jump into play mode. If the bug decided to act up, after switching over to play mode with your finished deck, instead of showing 30/30 cards, it would say something like 26/30 cards and it wouldn’t be selectable.

The issue could usually be fixed by going back into your collection and viewing the completed deck once again. The bug could happen at random and didn’t always have to be with a newly-completed deck, however.

Around 10 hours ago, Hearthstone China confirmed that the bug had been fixed, according to Redditor czhihong. The post claimed an issue was brought to the team’s attention that some completed decks erroneously displayed that they were incomplete on the deck selection screen, according to a translation posted by czhihong. Hearthstone China reportedly said that the problem had been identified and fixed.

Although we haven’t received word from Hearthstone America just yet, the problem does appear to be fixed worldwide. The Reddit thread continues to gain traction and numerous players from outside of China have chimed in saying they’re no longer being affected by the bug.