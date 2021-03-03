This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Brawl Block: Tinyfin Mode

If you enjoy Hearthstone Tavern Brawls where you get some say in which cards go in your deck, you’re in for a treat.

This week, you’ll get to test your skills in Brawl Block: Tinyfin Mode.

One of the biggest things players are looking forward to this year is the launch of Hearthstone’s new Core set. This week’s Brawl will give you the chance to take one final ride with some cards that may not be around after the Core set is introduced.

In Tinyfin Mode, players will first select a class, then it’s deck-building time—but with a catch. The deck you construct can only include basic, common, and rare cards. That means no epic or legendary-tier minions and spells. As you can imagine, this is extremely limiting, but that’s part of the fun.

If you’re someone who only plays the Tavern Brawl to snag your free pack and you aren’t interested in coming up with wacky decks, you have a few options for a swift victory. One quick road to your free pack is Face Hunter.

Even though you won’t be able to include Dragonbane, Lorekeeper Polkelt, or Toxic Reinforcements, Face Hunter will still be devastating. You’ll be using the majority of a meta deck against folks who are piecing together decks from the scraps of their collection. If you’re not a big Hunter player, this exact same strategy can be applied to Token Druid.

Standard Token Druid runs one epic card and no legendaries. Depending on which of these classes you have the most cards for, Token Druid or Face Hunter will help you take care of this Brawl in no time.

You can play Tinyfin Mode all week. You’ll need to get one win to snag your free Classic card pack.