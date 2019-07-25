Grandmummy joins Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

A welcoming new addition to Priest has been revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum.

Grandmummy is a two-cost minion with Reborn and a Deathrattle. When the card dies, it gives a random friendly minion +1/+1 stats.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This card is comparable to Haunted Creeper, but with an extra point of health. It’s a flexible card that can easily be played in a number of decks. It works perfectly for faster-paced Priest decks, but equally, it’s good for control decks.

If you consider Reborn, Grandmummy has a total of 2/3 stats and an additional 2/2 on a friendly minion. For just two mana, its value is incredible.

The only downside of the card is that he requires a friendly minion in play. That means there’s not always going to be an option to play this card on turn two, negating some of its value. If your board is stacked, though, and you have the upper hand, it’s definitely worthwhile.

Grandmummy, as well as a plethora of other new cards, will available to play with the release of Saviors of Uldum on Aug. 6.