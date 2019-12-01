Legendary minion Frizz Kindleroost revealed for Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion

Chinese website NGA teamed up with Blizzard Entertainment to reveal the latest card to join Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion: Frizz Kingleroost.

Frizz Kingleroost four-cost Neutral Legendary minion with five attack, four health, and a Battlecry. When the card is placed on the battlefield, it reduces the cost of Dragons in the player’s deck by two mana.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This is possibly one of the strongest cards to join the expansion. Its cheap cost, combined with its comfortable stat line, and its effect are meta defining. In a Dragon heavy expansion, Frizz Kindleroost will be a crucial pick in any number of decks. In both fast and slow-paced decks, it’s a must-have card.

It has little counterplay and has the means to quite easily take control of the game. If it reduced the cost of the player’s Dragons in their hand it would be a different story, but that’s not the case. Even if Frizz Kindleroost is played on turn four and immediately dies, it exerts its value.

Hearthstone’s upcoming Descent of Dragons expansion releases on Dec. 10. But if you can’t wait, you can preorder it now. The Standard package starts at $50 for 60 packs, while the Mega Bundle costs $80 and includes 100 packs and a new Hero. In the meantime, stay tuned for even more cards reveals.