Firemancer Flurgl revealed for Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens

The cards keep coming and there is no shortage of interesting minions.

The latest is a Legendary Murloc who makes his home with the Shaman class. Firemancer Flurgl is a two-cost 2/3 Murloc minion with an incredibly powerful effect. After you play a Murloc, Flurgl will deal one damage to all enemies. This means you’ll be able to amass aboard of Murlocs alongside Flurgl while simultaneously clearing your opponent’s minions.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Early this week, we saw even more support for Murloc Shaman in the form of the spell card Nofin Can Stop Us. It looks like Shaman players will be able to go all-in on Murlocs if they so choose. You can expect to see more support for the archetype revealed as we grow closer toward the launch of Forged in the Barrens.

In recent memory, Shaman has been the subject of the nerf bat thanks to overpowered decks like Galakrond Shaman. Since many archetypes are losing tons of tools you can think of Forged as a hard reset for some classes. Shaman is definitely one of those classes and it looks like its future is full of Murlocs.

You can test out Firemancer Flurgl for yourself when Forged in the Barrens goes live on March 30.