Everything you need to know about this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl, Cart Crash at the Crossroads

If you love wacky yet challenging Tavern Brawl game modes in Hearthstone, then you’ll have a ton of fun over the next six days. This week’s Tavern Brawl is Cart Crash at the Crossroads.

Part of what makes this Brawl so fun is the core idea behind it. It’s a randomized deck Brawl, so all you need to do to begin is select your class. After you mulligan, you’ll be given the option to discover a second class. You’ll then be provided with a deck that’s made up of 11 cards from your originally-selected class, 11 cards from your discovered class, and eight neutral cards.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This gives you the option to explore Hearthstone in a way you usually can’t. Have you ever wanted to try out Luna’s Pocket Galaxy in a deck full of Priest minions? Now with the appropriate RNG, you can. Since this is a Wild Brawl, you can also expect to see some cards you probably haven’t thought about in a long time.

For winning the Brawl, you’ll be rewarded with one Classic card pack. If you think you’ve seen this Brawl before, there’s a good chance you aren’t mistaken. This is the sixth time the Cart Crash Tavern Brawl has made an appearance in Hearthstone. This is the first time we’ve seen the Brawl since March 2018.

You can log in to Hearthstone and earn your free Classic card pack right now.