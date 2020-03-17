Everything we know about Hearthstone’s next expansion, Ashes of Outland

Blizzard Entertainment introduced Hearthstone’s Year of the Phoenix earlier today and kicked things off by announcing the game’s next set, Ashes of Outland.

This expansion is the 18th set and returns to tapping into Warcraft’s lore for more important characters like Illidan Stormrage, Lady Vashj, and Kael’thas Sunstrider. For those interested in the newest expansion, you can pre-purchase the set in the client and online store right now.

The Ashes of Outland Bundle is $49.99. It contains 55 packs, a golden legendary from Ashes of Outland, and a Serpentine Cardback.

The Ashes of Outland Mega Bundle is $79.99. It comes with 90 packs, a random golden legendary from Ashes of Outland, a Lady Vashj Shaman hero that’s available right now, four Arena tickets, and Battleground perks (if you don’t have them already).

Here’s everything you need to know about Ashes of Outland.

When can you expect it to drop?

While this expansion will launch on April 7, a neutral legendary minion from the set, Kael’thas Sunstrider, becomes available today. In addition to being a new quick release, Kael’thas is entirely free for those who log in.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The newest class, Demon Hunter, playing catch up

While Hearthstone’s newest class, Demon Hunter, will expectedly receive new cards in this expansion, they’ll be getting an extra bonus of 15 cards to collect as opposed to the usual eight to 10. This gives extra assistance to Demon Hunters since their collection is much less numerous as the incoming rookie class.

More detailed information on the new Demon Hunter class can be found here.

New cards

Ambush

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Archspore Msshi’fn

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Msshi’fn Prime (Uncollectible)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Bulwark of Azzinoth

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Fungal Fortunes

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Furious Felfin

Imprisoned Observer

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Imprisoned Satyr

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Kael’thas Sunstrider

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Kargath Bladefist

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Kargath Prime (Uncollectible)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Lady Vashj

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Vashj Prime (Uncollectible)

Metamorphosis

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Pit Commander

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Scavenger’s Ingenuity

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Skull of Gul’dan

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Spectral Sight

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Teron Gorefiend

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Dark Portal

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Warglaives of Azzinoth

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

New keywords and mechanics

As with every new Hearthstone set, entirely new keywords and mechanics also join in for players to wield. The two prominently-featured mechanics are Prime and Dormant.

Prime

When this legendary minion dies, shuffle an upgraded Prime version of it back into your deck. Every class, outside of the entirely new Demon Hunter, will have a Prime Legendary minion to obtain.

Dormant

Dormant cards enter the board in stasis. After a couple of turns, they wake up with a powerful effect. Although this keyword isn’t entirely new since it was featured on cards like Sherazin, The Darkness, Lucentbark, and PvE content, it will be prominently featured in this set since each class will be getting one card with this effect.

This article will be updated with any additional information as soon as it becomes available.