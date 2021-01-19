Every Legendary coming with Hearthstone’s The Darkmoon Races mini-set

Hearthstone is kicking off 2021 with a trip to the races.

If you’ve been enjoying the Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion, you’re going to love Hearthstone’s new mini-set, The Darkmoon Races.

https://twitter.com/PlayHearthstone/status/1351560295223865344

The new mini-set will include 35 different cards, all of which can be obtained through Madness at the Darkmoon Faire packs. Alternatively, you can buy every card in the mini-set for $14.99 or 2,000 gold.

Since this is a mini-set, it feels more like an expansion of the Darkmoon Faire set itself. Don’t expect to see any new keyword or card types like we usually do during a full-blown expansion launch, though.

Many of the cards from The Darkmoon Races make use of the new keywords from Madness at the Darkmoon Faire. There are plenty of cards with Corrupt and Spellburst joining with the mini-set, as well as cards with effects geared specifically toward these keywords. Think of this mini-set as a way to beef up your pre-existing Madness at the Darkmoon Faire collection.

Among the new cards are a plethora of powerful Legendary cards. Here are all of the Legendaries coming in Hearthstone’s The Darkmoon Races mini-set.

Envoy Rustwix

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Keywarden Ivory

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Moonfang

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Dark Inquisitor Xanesh

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This list will be updated with each new Legendary as it is revealed. You can check out all of the cards coming with this new mini-set when it goes live on Jan. 21.