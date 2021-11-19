Dreadprison Glaive joins Hearthstone’s Fractured in Alterac Valley expansion

A total of 135 new cards are coming to Hearthstone over the course of the next month.

The latest card to join Fractured in Alterac Valley is Dreadprison Glaive, a one-cost Demon Hunter weapon with one attack, three durability, and Honorable Kill. It reads “Deal damage equal to your hero’s attack to the enemy hero.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The new Honorable Kill keyword, introduced in this expansion, provides a bonus effect when a card deals exact lethal damage to kill an enemy minion.

In this case, if Dreadprison Glaive wipes out a minion from the board, it will deal some extra damage straight to the face.

But Dreadprison Glaive needs buffs to make a significant impact. Fury, Chaos Strike, and Soulshard Lapidary are all viable options on this front, helping dish out as much damage as possible.

Fractured in Alterac Valley hits the live servers on Dec. 7. Stay tuned for more card reveals.