Dragoncaster joins Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Descent of Dragons

Blizzard Entertainment has unveiled the latest card to join Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion: Dragoncaster.

Dragoncaster is a six-cost Mage Dragon with four attack, four health, and a Battlecry. If the player is holding a Dragon, their next spell that turn costs zero.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The card is an excellent addition to Mage. In the current metagame, there are multiple strong spells that benefit from Dragoncaster and can be used in conjunction as part of a combo.

It’s not too expensive either, meaning it can easily be played in the mid-game without sacrificing much ground. In the late game, it’s even better. It gives the player many options, especially when considering its Dragon synergy. It also has a decent stat line that allows for tempo gain.

Inkmaster Solia was a similar card that barely came to fruition in past expansions, but the small differences between these two make a big impact. Inkmaster costs one extra mana, and unlike Dragoncaster, it lacked synergies during its Standard rotation. Although one mana doesn’t seem like much, it makes a real difference in the fast nature of the game.

Descent of Dragons expansion goes live on Dec. 10. In the meantime, stay tuned for even more card reveals. The Hearthstone madness is far from over.