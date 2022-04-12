Decks to try on day one of Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City

The Voyage to the Sunken City expansion is underway in Hearthstone, so you’ll probably need a few decks to use as you dive into the underwater adventure.

Voyage to the Sunken City has introduced 135 new cards to Hearthstone and launched alongside a massive update to the game’s core set today. Additionally, three sets are rotating out of the Hearthstone Standard block. That means Hearthstone is about to feel as fresh as it’s felt in a long time.

Right now is arguably the most fun time of year to play Hearthstone because you’re guaranteed to play against new archetypes. Some of those fresh deck archetypes are supported by new keywords like Dredge and Colossal, as well as the addition of a new tribe, the Naga.

Cards from Ashes of Outland, Scholomance Academy, and Madness at the Darkmoon Faire are now all unavailable for use in Standard and will only be playable in the Wild format. That means many of the decks on this list will likely be missing cards you’ve gotten used to seeing over the past couple of years.

As always with the launch of any expansion, you should craft with caution. Odds are no deck on this list is anywhere near its final form. Don’t waste your dust on cards that may not be viable in the weeks to come. Instead, try to use these lists as a starting point and build around them with what you open.

Here are a few decks from a few reputable Hearthstone players that you might have some luck with heading into the first few days of Voyage to the Sunken City.

Vicious Syndicate’s Shark Mech Mage

Image via Vicious Syndicate

LanguageHacker’s Holy Smite Paladin

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Vicious Syndicate’s Kazakusan Druid

Image via Vicious Syndicate

Superior David’s Miracle Priest

Image via HearthPwn

Old Guardian’s Naga Burn Shaman