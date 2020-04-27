Decks from Hearthstone Grandmasters you should try right now

The Hearthstone Grandmasters season is officially underway. That means players now have a ton of pro decks to steal ideas from in an effort to make their way up the ladder.

Hearthstone Grandmasters just wrapped up its second week of the 2020 season. During Grandmasters, players compete for their spot in the Hearthstone World Championship, as well as the chance to battle over a $500,000 prize pool.

Each year, Grandmasters includes 48 of the best players in the world, some of which you’ll see decklist from below. Players are chosen based on a variety of criteria, which includes their lifetime earnings in Hearthstone, as well as their 2018 HCT Competitive Points total. At the end of the year, the two most dominant players from each region, plus two top players from Hearthstone’s Gold Series in China, will have the opportunity to compete in the finals.

Though Hearthstone Grandmasters’ current season is still in its infancy, there are a number of surprising standout decks. Most of the deck archetypes for the recent Ashes of Outland expansion have already been well established, but what you’ll find here is a version of those archetypes that feature a pro’s touch. For instance, the version of Zoo Warlock that Swidz is running looks much different than most versions you’ll find on websites like HSReplay.

Due to balancing issues, like the ones with Demon Hunter, Blizzard has been extra trigger happy with the nerf bat. Even though Ashes of Outland has been out for a considerable amount of time, you should still craft with caution. Here are some of the best decks we’ve seen so far in Hearthstone Grandmasters.

Swidz Zoo Lock

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAf0GAvyjA96+Aw4w9QXOB8IIiJ0DtZ8D/aQDvaYD/acD+a4DsLYDtbkDtrkDx7kDAA==

Surrender’s Skipper Warrior

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAQcCyAPerQMOFhyQA9QE1AjSpQP1qAPcqQPdrQOktgOrtgO7uQPAuQOcuwMA

Gallon’s Combo Demon Hunter

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAea5AwbtBfyjA666A8y6A8O8A9rGAwycAoe6A9e7A+C8A7rGA8fGA9nGA9TIA9XIA/LJA9vTA93TAwA=

Jarla’s Highlander Mage

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAf0EHooByQOrBMUEywTtBI0Ig5YDlpoDn5sDoJsDip4DoaEDwqED/KMDi6QDkqQD8qUDhKcD+qwD7K8D8K8DiLADkbEDhLYDjLYD4bYDjbsD3L4D3sQDAAA=

Languagehacker’s Rez Priest

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAa0GBtwB1pkD0aUDjrEDyL4DyMADDMkG0wrWCoKUA5mbA6GhA6+lA/KlA5mpA5+pA/KsA5O6AwA=