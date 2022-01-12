Captain Blackheart’s Treasure is this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl

Ahoy landlubber, this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl do be pirate-themed.

You can now step on into the Tavern and earn your free pack by taking on Captain Blackheart’s Treasure.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This Brawl is all about making the most of Blackheart’s Treasure. In-game, Blackheart’s Treasure is a chest of three random cards that both players will get to open each turn. Every turn, you’ll get to add one of the three cards from Blackheart’s chest to your hand. The cards in the chest change each turn, so don’t skip out on a card with the expectation of getting it next turn.

This is a great Brawl for those who aren’t interested in theory-crafting within the Tavern. All you’ll need to do to get started is select a class. There’s no need to worry about building a Brawl-specific deck this week. Once you select a class, you’re ready to head into the action.

Speaking of your deck, don’t expect anything fancy. Both players’ decks will be filled with two-cost 2/3 Pirates with no effect. That means your big value turns are going to come from cards you discover in Blackheart’s chest. That’s why it’s important to carefully consider what cards you’re offered so that you can begin to shape a strategy on the fly.

Winning this Brawl will earn you a free Year of the Phoenix card pack. You’ll be able to head into the Tavern to take on Blackheart’s Treasure for the next week.