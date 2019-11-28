Breath of the Infinite revealed for Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion

Russian Youtuber PhenomenGames unveiled today the latest card to join Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion: Breath of the Infinite.

Breath of the Infinite is a three-cost Priest spell that deals two damage to all minions. If the player is holding a Dragon, it only damages enemies instead.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The card doesn’t deal a significant amount of damage, especially for its three-cost, but it’s a good counter for early-game aggression. In a Dragon-heavy Priest deck, Breath of the Infinite could be used in many situations. Along with its early-game power, it has combo potential and the ability to swing tempo in its user’s favor.

Breath of the Infinite is by no means Priest’s strongest spell. But combined with Dragons and other board clears, such as Spirit Lash and Dragonfire Potion, it’s definitely viable. In Wild decks, particularly, it could do wonders.

It’s also not clear whether the card will fit in midrange or control decks, but either way, it should give the class the extra boost it needs to excel.

Hearthstone’s upcoming Descent of Dragons expansion releases on Dec. 10.