Blizzard might be teasing a Barrens-themed Hearthstone expansion

BlizzCon 2021 is less than a week away and many Hearthstone fans are anxious to learn more about the game’s next expansion. And now, it looks like the game’s official Twitter account wants to stir the pot and get fans even more excited.

The Hearthstone Twitter put out a brief video today that might be teasing a Barrens-themed expansion coming soon.

Danger lurks amongst the thorns and thistles…



Muster your strength and honor for the #BlizzConline reveal this Friday! pic.twitter.com/hJOhe9Fbc1 — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) February 16, 2021

To start things off, a young adventurer is standing in a mess of thorns. Shadows close in around him as he realizes he’s surrounded by Quillboars. Shortly after, fans are shown the blood-red emblem of the Horde. The graphic also asks, “Quill you be ready?”

If you’ve ever played a low-level Horde character in World of Warcraft, then you know exactly what all these things are referencing: the Barrens. Arguably the most legendary zone in World of Warcraft, the Barrens has served as a proving ground for young Horde players since the game’s inception.

The Barrens is home to Orcs, Trolls, and Quillboars. Unlike the other races in the Horde, Quillboars still exist in a state of savagery. Quillboars’ largest foothold in Azeroth is in the direct center of the Barrens at Razorfen Downs.

Based on this teaser, all signs point to the Barrens playing some role in the next Hearthstone expansion. Past expansions, such as Journey to Un’goro, have been thematically based on areas in Azeroth. Though nothing is confirmed yet, it definitely looks like Blizzard is hinting at the upcoming expansion being Barrens-themed.

You can find out the future of Hearthstone by checking out BlizzcOnline this Friday, Feb. 19.