Bladed Lady revealed in Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

The card reveal season for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire continues onwards. The latest card revealed provides Demon Hunters a new tool that rewards them for reaching high attack power with their hero.

Blizzard revealed Bladed Lady, a rare Demon Hunter minion that has Rush, costs six mana, and has 6/6 combat stats. The Bladed Lady also has a power cost reduction effect which can reduce the mana needed to play her down to one if your hero has six or more attack.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Soul Fragment Demon Hunter has been a dominant force in the standard format through Scholomance Academy. Thanks to the power of Marrowslicer and Soul Shard Lapidary, Demon Hunters can regularly reach six attack on their hero fairly easily. Once Bladed Lady is cheated out onto the field early, she can easily swing the board within your favor due to her high stat total and Rush.

While most Soul Fragment Demon Hunter lists are already optimized, there is a healthy chance that they can figure out some cards to cut to find spots for the Bladed Lady, especially if there are more high hero attack synergy cards to be revealed in the future.

Madness at the Darkmoon Faire will be released on Nov. 17. Players can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.