Best decks from the first week of Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City expansion

Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City expansion has been out for nearly a week.

Even though this is still extremely early in the lifespan of an expansion, we have somewhat of an idea of what players might be able to expect as the expansion evolves.

In addition to 135 new Voyage to the Sunken City cards, the expansion went live alongside a set rotation, as well as updates to the core set. That means right now Hearthstone feels as fresh as you can expect it to for the remainder of the year. If you’ve been itching for some Hearthstone gameplay that feels new, now is a great time to jump in.

Voyage to the Sunken City introduces two new Keywords to Hearthstone, as well as a new minion tribe, the Naga. Like other minion tribes in Hearthstone, Nagas work synergistically with one another and generally benefit from being used alongside other Nagas.

In addition to the Naga tribe, another new type of minion joins the game thanks to a new Keyword, Colossal. Minions with the Colossal Keyword have extra appendages that are summoned alongside them when they enter the battlefield. These appendages generally have abilities that synergize with the main body minion and are themed as other parts of its body.

The other Keyword that joined with Voyage of the Sunken City is Dredge. Cards with the Dredge Keyword allow you to look at the bottom three cards of your deck and then place one on top. This is a nice way to access cards you may have otherwise not drawn during a match.

While viewing this list keep in mind Voyage to the Sunken City has only been out for a week. There is no reason to go all-in and waste your dust on any of these lists. Odds are a week from now these lists will have evolved once more. Give the meta time to form before dropping your dust.

That being said, you can use these lists as a base and build around them with the cards you have in your collection. All of the decks featured can be found on Hsreplay.net.

Quest Warrior

Ramp Druid

Token Demon Hunter

Amulet Mech Mage

Quest Hunter